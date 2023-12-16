CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

