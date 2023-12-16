AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.