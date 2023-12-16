Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
