Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

