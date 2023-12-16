JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Buys 65 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) insider David Fletcher bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £434.20 ($545.07).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Down 1.5 %

JPMorgan Claverhouse stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £385.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.11 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52 week low of GBX 622.98 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 722 ($9.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 651.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 655.11. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

