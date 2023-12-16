Toshiba Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $30.91 on Friday. Toshiba has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.