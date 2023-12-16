Toshiba Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.
Toshiba Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $30.91 on Friday. Toshiba has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.
Toshiba Company Profile
