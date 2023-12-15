Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 229,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.