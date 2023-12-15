Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

COP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.78. 1,498,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,786. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

