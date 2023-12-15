Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,546 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 983,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,221. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.