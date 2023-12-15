Tsfg LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

ABT stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

