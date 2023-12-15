Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 4,995 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 171,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

