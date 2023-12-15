iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. 1,967,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

