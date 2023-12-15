Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 110,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 908,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.38. 617,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

