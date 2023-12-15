Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. 890,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

