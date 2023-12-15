Webster Bank N. A. Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

