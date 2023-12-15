Doliver Advisors LP Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $583.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,285. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $265.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

