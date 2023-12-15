Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 6.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.