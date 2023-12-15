Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

