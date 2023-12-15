Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,317 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. 1,451,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

