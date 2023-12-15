NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.