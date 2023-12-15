First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.86 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

