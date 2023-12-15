SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,838,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,743,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

