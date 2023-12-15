U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 607,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,083,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.93. 2,860,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

