Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $289.73. 481,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,467. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

