Covea Finance Buys 2,660 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

