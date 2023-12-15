Orser Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 369,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,608. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.