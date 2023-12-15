SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.58. 41,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,135. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

