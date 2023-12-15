Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

