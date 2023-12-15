Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %
T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 8,872,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,496,340. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
