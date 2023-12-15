Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.7% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,693 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

