Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,834,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $536.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

