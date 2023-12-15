&Partners Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

&Partners increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

