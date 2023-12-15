High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

