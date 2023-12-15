Doliver Advisors LP Has $545,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

SBUX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,331. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

