Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.