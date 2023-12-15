Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

