High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.