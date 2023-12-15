CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

