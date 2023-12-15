Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

