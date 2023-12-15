Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.