First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

