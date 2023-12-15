Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

