Symmetry Partners LLC Has $48.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

