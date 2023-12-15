Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Bank of America by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Bank of America by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

