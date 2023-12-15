Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

