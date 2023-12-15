DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

