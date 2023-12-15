Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

