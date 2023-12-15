Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %
HON stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.