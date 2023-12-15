New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

