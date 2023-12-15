Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 105,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,460,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

