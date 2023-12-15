ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

