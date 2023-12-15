Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

